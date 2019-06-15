Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,543,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $608.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.