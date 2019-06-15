Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 51.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271,558 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of IQI stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

In other news, insider Jack Connelly sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $62,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-raises-stake-in-invesco-quality-municipal-income-trust-nyseiqi.html.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.