Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Acquires C$34,408.00 in Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$34,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at C$34,408.

Shares of POE traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.16 and a quick ratio of 43.16. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 million and a P/E ratio of -199.00.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

