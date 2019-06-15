Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.64.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

