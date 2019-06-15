Oscar K. Brown Buys 15,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.28 per share, for a total transaction of $724,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,087.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $49.31 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $4,604,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,245 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 922,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

