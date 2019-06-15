OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Down 7.8%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 1,538,598 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 922,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

