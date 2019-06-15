OppenheimerFunds Inc. Acquires 10,804 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $19,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,736,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,330,000 after purchasing an additional 176,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 53,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 518,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 99,170 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.26). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $59,704.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,804.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

