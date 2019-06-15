Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,292,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 968,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 58,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Olin had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura raised Olin from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $228,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $435,810.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,491.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

