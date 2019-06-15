ODEM (ODE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.88 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a market cap of $61.75 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00379199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.57 or 0.02471093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00159993 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000823 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,928,504 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

