Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 5.7%

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)’s share price was up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 1,336,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,108,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $493.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 470,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431,957 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 5.7%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/oceaneering-international-nyseoii-trading-up-5-7.html.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.