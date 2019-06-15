Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,656,024,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563,977 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,609,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,599 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,969,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,364,000 after buying an additional 3,827,667 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.98.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.04 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $266.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

