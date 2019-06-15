Oak Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.02. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

In related news, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

