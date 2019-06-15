O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 35.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $166.69 on Friday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $538,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $1,218,214.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

