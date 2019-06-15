NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $144.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Summit Redstone cut shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.38.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/nvidia-co-nasdaqnvda-stake-increased-by-hancock-whitney-corp.html.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.