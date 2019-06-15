NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 110,208.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 298,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $7,478,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,824,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 148,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, insider Scott James Morris sold 20,436 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $992,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,186,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,780 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Freshpet Inc has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

