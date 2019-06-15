NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Boosts Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 2,300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 10,370,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240,320 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,925,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,805 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,877,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,010 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,722.9% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,471,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,935 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,193,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 852,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG opened at $4.61 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

