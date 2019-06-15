Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $78,000 Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 360.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 32.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 198,178 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 110,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Vale stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vale SA has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-has-78000-holdings-in-vale-sa-nysevale.html.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.