Northern Trust Corp Has $98.47 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,791,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,372 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $98,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Glenn Pushis acquired 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,381.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Rinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $51,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 220,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,341.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,740 shares of company stock valued at $336,296. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

