Northern Trust Corp Has $104.53 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,738,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,028 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $104,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 103.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.65%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 42,108 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $1,327,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,534,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle H. Hairston sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,732 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.53.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

