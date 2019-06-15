Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 7,843 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 43,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $100.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

