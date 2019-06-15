Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,189.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $14,189.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00372246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.57 or 0.02403133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00159797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

