Nimiq Reaches Market Cap of $5.92 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $335,119.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,792.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.91 or 0.03045988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.01572876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.41 or 0.04802626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.01062625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00098140 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01059263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00309606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00018224 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,027,591,608 coins and its circulating supply is 4,037,091,608 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

