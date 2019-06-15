Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $478,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.84.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,949,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $43,115,574.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,100 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $245.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

