Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $350.14 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $358.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

