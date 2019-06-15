New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.70 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $195,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares in the company, valued at $15,401,165.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $71,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,177. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.53. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

