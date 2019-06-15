New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Position Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 226,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 50,997 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,372,000 after buying an additional 603,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,765,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $796.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.52 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.97 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

