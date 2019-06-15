Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 1,232 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,057,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,047,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,392 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,663,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,644,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,036,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,691,000 after acquiring an additional 233,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,156,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,884.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $133.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $100.41 and a one year high of $137.31.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

