Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $27.06 Million Position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 626,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4,210.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 316,953 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $9,826,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AMBA opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 10.03. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $41,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $906,568.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $235,183.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,566 shares of company stock valued at $673,618. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

