NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 150.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,825,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of NeoGenomics worth $282,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1,355.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NeoGenomics by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 177.62 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.71 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Bonello sold 7,200 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 150,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,876 shares of company stock worth $7,674,362. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

