National Bank Financial Analysts Give Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) a C$12.50 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$12.50 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.93.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

