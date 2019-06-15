Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NATH opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.17. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $107.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 59,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

