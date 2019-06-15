MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages expect that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. MRC Global reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.51 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

NYSE:MRC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 431,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,013. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.94. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other MRC Global news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $432,643.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,289.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $916,881.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,096.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 64,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 40,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

