Morgan Stanley Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $150.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $192.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $197.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 3,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $600,263.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $8,120,656.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,262,328.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,500 shares of company stock worth $34,487,147. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

