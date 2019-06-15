Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.49 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 394,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $24,283,518.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,103 shares of company stock worth $27,415,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

