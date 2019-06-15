MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westrock by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,888,000 after buying an additional 126,913 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westrock by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

