Mizuho Raises Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $160.00

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.11.

Get Icon alerts:

ICLR stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. Icon has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.93 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Icon’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Icon will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.