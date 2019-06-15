Mithril Ore Hits 24-Hour Volume of $520.00 (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Mithril Ore has a market capitalization of $335,160.00 and $520.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril Ore token can currently be bought for about $26.28 or 0.00297877 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00598438 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001666 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Mithril Ore (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io . Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Ore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

