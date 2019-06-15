Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 350 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. 2,816,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,378. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $73,429.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

