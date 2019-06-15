Mijia Wu Sells 63,492 Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Director Mijia Wu sold 63,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $160,634.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NBY opened at $1.66 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Laidlaw lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

