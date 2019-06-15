Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MBNKF. Macquarie raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $7.50 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

