Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $635.71

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $635.71 and last traded at $635.59, with a volume of 484580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $623.41.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mercadolibre to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.08.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 4.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Mercadolibre by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $635.71” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/mercadolibre-nasdaqmeli-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-635-71.html.

About Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.