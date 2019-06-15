Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,472 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.26 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 26,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $494,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $55.61.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

