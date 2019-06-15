Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MDSO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medidata Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Medidata Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.24.

MDSO stock opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. Medidata Solutions has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

