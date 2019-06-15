Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDSO. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.24.
Shares of MDSO stock opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Medidata Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,995,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after purchasing an additional 195,763 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 17.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.
Medidata Solutions Company Profile
Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.
