Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDSO. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.24.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

Shares of MDSO stock opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Medidata Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,995,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after purchasing an additional 195,763 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 17.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.