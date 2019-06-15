Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Position Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,633 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $30,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXIM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $863,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,293 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

