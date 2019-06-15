MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $1.83 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 836.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.05.

Cintas stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $236.37. 335,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,005. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $237.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.81, for a total transaction of $501,861.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,404,980.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $1,389,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

