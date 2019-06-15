Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

In other Marriott International news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $7,911,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,174,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,708 shares of company stock worth $17,395,357. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR opened at $133.68 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

