Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Director Purchases $601,750.00 in Stock

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $47.96 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,373,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,828,779,000 after buying an additional 255,599 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,588,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

