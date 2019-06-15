Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

Shares of MMMB stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Mamamancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). Mamamancini’s had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mamamancini’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mamamancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mamamancini’s (MMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.