LTC Properties Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.01.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

LTC stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). LTC Properties had a net margin of 95.25% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 833.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.